Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Announce $1.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Herc.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Herc by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Herc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,111. Herc has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

