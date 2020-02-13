Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. First Analysis lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

LMAT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 246,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $569.65 million, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.64%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $391,481.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,730.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,239 shares of company stock worth $11,824,710 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,596,000 after buying an additional 39,113 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 551,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

