Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Meet Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meet Group.

Get Meet Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of MEET stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Meet Group has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

In other Meet Group news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Meet Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.