Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.61 Million

Analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to post sales of $285.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.40 million to $288.83 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported sales of $294.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SSW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

SSW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 724,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,147. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

