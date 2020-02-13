Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.84. 4,289,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,722. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $569.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

