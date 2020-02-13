Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.55 Million

Analysts expect that Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) will post $293.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.70 million. Ameresco reported sales of $217.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $853.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $860.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $908.90 million, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $921.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

AMRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $920,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,754 shares of company stock worth $4,464,277 over the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameresco by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ameresco by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ameresco by 105.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Ameresco by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 43.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $960.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

