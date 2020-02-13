Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Bottomline Technologies also posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,287 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

