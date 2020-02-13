Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $9.67 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will report earnings per share of $9.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00. Cable One reported earnings per share of $7.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $31.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.81 to $31.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $41.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.25 to $43.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,465.20.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,782.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.41. Cable One has a twelve month low of $899.13 and a twelve month high of $1,787.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,636.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,416.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,110. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Cable One by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Cable One by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.