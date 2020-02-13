Zacks: Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Corporacion America Airports an industry rank of 35 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Corporacion America Airports alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 820.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. 4,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,603. The company has a market cap of $859.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.02. Corporacion America Airports has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.30 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporacion America Airports (CAAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion America Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion America Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.