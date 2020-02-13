Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First of Long Island an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 20.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIC remained flat at $$23.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,459. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $642.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Research analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.