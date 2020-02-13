Zacks: Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Golden Star Resources, Ltd (NASDAQ:GSS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $4.21 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Golden Star Resources an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSS shares. Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:GSS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 266,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

