Zacks: GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $1.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) an industry rank of 54 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.34. 10,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,124. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) (NYSE:GVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter.

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ) Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

