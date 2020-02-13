Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Sell

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

ADVM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 76,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,335. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,578,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 250,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

