Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Sell

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,578,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 820,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 250,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
