Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Hold

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Klepierre alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Klepierre stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. 175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Klepierre has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.92.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Klepierre (KLPEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.