Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) to Hold

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Klepierre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Klepierre Company Profile
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
