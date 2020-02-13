Zacks Investment Research Downgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to Strong Sell

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "M/I Homes is one of nation's leading builders of single family homes."

MHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE MHO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. 11,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,971. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

