Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Sell

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,333. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. Analysts forecast that RMR Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in RMR Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in RMR Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RMR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

