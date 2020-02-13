Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRFS. HSBC upgraded BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded BRF from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRF from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.42.

BRFS opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. BRF has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BRF by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth about $107,000. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

