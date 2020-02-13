Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) to “Buy”

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of OBLN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 8,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,262. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -4.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Obalon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBLN. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

