Zacks: VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $5.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given VirTra Systems an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTSI shares. TheStreet upgraded VirTra Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTSI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.28. VirTra Systems has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. VirTra Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. Research analysts forecast that VirTra Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VirTra Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VirTra Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of VirTra Systems worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

