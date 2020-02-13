Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.98

Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.77, with a volume of 5172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 496.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

