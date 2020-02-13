ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,337.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $6,337.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00701734 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00131551 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002614 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

