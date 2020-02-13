Zennies (ZENI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 120.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Zennies has a market cap of $204,761.00 and $4.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zennies has traded up 120.7% against the US dollar. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

