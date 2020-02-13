Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,889 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 1.7% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $6,333,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $8,793,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.81. 706,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $65.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

