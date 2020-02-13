Zevin Asset Management LLC Buys 255 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.56. 6,476,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,461. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The stock has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day moving average is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,476. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

