Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 5.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,350,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,755. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

