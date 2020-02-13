Zevin Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.2% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 19,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

DHR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.83. 1,629,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.02. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

