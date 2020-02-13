Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 590 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,695 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 42,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. 7,741,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,159,297. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

