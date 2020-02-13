Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.82

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.82 and last traded at $159.71, with a volume of 37979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.68 and its 200-day moving average is $142.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

