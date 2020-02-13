Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

