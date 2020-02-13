Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.90-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.86.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

