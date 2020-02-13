ZrCoin Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00018751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $96,555.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

