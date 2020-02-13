ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. 2,220,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 45,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.