Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.44). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 691,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.86. 164,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,358. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 4.59. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.