$0.03 EPS Expected for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Trivago posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of Trivago in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 223,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,288. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Trivago by 265.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Trivago by 585.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Trivago by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

