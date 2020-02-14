$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, First Analysis cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $4,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,283,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,986,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $160,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,455.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,401 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,650. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $34.20. 518,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,030. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,423.42 and a beta of 1.03. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

