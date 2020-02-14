$0.07 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Covanta reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE CVA opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Covanta has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 393.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Covanta during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

