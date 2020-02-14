$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Descartes Systems Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Descartes Systems Group.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

NASDAQ DSGX traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,023. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

