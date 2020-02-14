$0.13 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DRQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Dril-Quip stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.55. 223,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,730. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.56. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $36.83 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,016 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,105,000 after purchasing an additional 117,415 shares during the period.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.