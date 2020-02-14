$0.18 EPS Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AQN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. 823,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

