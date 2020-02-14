-$0.20 EPS Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Scorpio Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pareto Securities upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

SALT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 340,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $256.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

