$0.22 EPS Expected for Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Lions Gate Entertainment posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lions Gate Entertainment.

Several research analysts recently commented on LGF.A shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.55. 782,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. Lions Gate Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

