$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AAON by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AAON by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 166,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. AAON has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.93.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

