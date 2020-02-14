$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.
Shares of NASDAQ AAON traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,807. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. AAON has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.93.
AAON Company Profile
AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.
