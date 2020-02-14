$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Safehold posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,277,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 230,350 shares of company stock worth $10,901,506. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. 486,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,390. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. Safehold has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $56.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.