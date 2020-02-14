$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Employers reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.
Employers stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. Employers has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.45.
About Employers
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbol
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.