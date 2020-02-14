$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Employers reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Employers by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Employers by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Employers by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,859 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Employers by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 165,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Employers stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. Employers has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $47.45.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

