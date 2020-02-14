$0.52 EPS Expected for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Ecopetrol posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ecopetrol.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE EC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 687,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,094. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecopetrol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

