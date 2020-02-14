-$0.56 EPS Expected for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.37). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%.

KALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

KALV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,650. The company has a market cap of $267.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.24. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

