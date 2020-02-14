$0.57 EPS Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $530.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,125,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,995,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after buying an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 501,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

