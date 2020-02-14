$0.62 EPS Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $39.58. The company had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,693. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

