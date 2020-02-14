-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.72). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cellectis by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $749.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

