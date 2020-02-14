-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.72). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cellectis.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.99. The company has a market cap of $749.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.89. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.96.
About Cellectis
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Read More: Correction
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.