$0.88 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Zoetis also posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.73.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,709 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,394,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,911,000 after purchasing an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $88.65 and a 52-week high of $146.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

